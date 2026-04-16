Leading UAE developer Object 1 has officially announced its first residential development in Abu Dhabi, A1LA Residence, marking a major milestone in the company’s expansion into the capital.

Located on Al Reem Island, A1LA Residence will boast 171 units, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a limited collection of two- and three-bedroom duplexes across 17 residential floors.

Spanning approximately 247,022 sq ft of built-up area, the project is set for handover in Q4 2028.

According to Object1, the launch positions it as a long-term participant in Abu Dhabi’s property market, entering with a project shaped by end-user relevance, investment credibility, and a clear commitment to building for the emirate's future.

The development is designed around three levels of world-class amenities, including a sky pool on the 17th floor, cinema, clubhouse, gym, yoga and pilates room, BBQ area, games room, kids’ play areas, outdoor sports zones and landscaped social spaces, thus creating a more layered offering for modern urban living.

The launch forms part of Object 1’s wider Abu Dhabi strategy, following its recent acquisition of four waterfront plots on Al Reem Island spanning more than 2 million sq ft, with a combined project value of AED4.5 billion ( $1.2 billion).

This reflects a long-term view of Abu Dhabi as a market defined by institutional strength, sustainable growth, and rising demand for well-positioned residential communities, it stated.

A1LA Residence is positioned on Al Reem Island, one of Abu Dhabi’s most established investment and residential districts, in close proximity to Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the emirate’s leading financial free zone.

The area has consistently ranked among Abu Dhabi’s top three districts for return on investment, recording the strongest annual price growth in 2025 at 45%, while sales volume more than tripled year on year, said the developer citing official data.

On its debut launch, CEO Tatiana Tonu said: "Our decision to enter Abu Dhabi is based on long-term conviction. We are not approaching the emirate as an opportunistic market cycle play, but as a developer committed to building residential projects that hold their value over time, serve real communities, and reflect the standards of a capital that is planning decades ahead."

"A1LA Residence brings together a proven location, clear market fundamentals, and a development strategy grounded in reliability, quality, and long-term relevance. As Abu Dhabi advances under Economic Vision 2030, we see strong alignment between the emirate’s direction and the kind of projects we want to deliver," she added.

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