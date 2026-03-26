Sobha Realty, a leading global luxury real estate developer, has announced that its premium project - Sobha Crest Grande - has received its Building Completion Certificate (BCC), with customer handovers scheduled to commence shortly.

Located in the waterfront district of Sobha Hartland, Crest Grande, comprising 985 units, offers proximity to key Dubai landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai International Airport.

The development features waterfront views, fully fitted kitchens, covered car parking, and amenities including an indoor and outdoor gymnasium, sauna room, adult and kids’ swimming pool, kids’ playing area, barbecue zone, as well as retail and restaurant offerings.

Importantly, the project is scheduled for delivery with the timeline committed on RERA, underlining Sobha Realty’s continued focus on execution discipline and delivery certainty, a hallmark of the brand’s Backward Integration model.

Francis Alfred, Managing Director, Sobha Realty, said; “At a time when people value certainty and reassurance more than ever, milestones like the Building Completion Certificate carry even greater meaning. Dubai continues to demonstrate the resilience, confidence, and long-term vision that makes it one of the world’s most trusted places to live and invest."

"For us, the receipt of the Building Completion Certificate for Sobha Crest Grande is not just a development milestone; it is a reflection of the trust families place in us when they invest their savings, aspirations, and vision of a dream home in the UAE. Achieving and being able to deliver within the timeline committed on RERA reaffirms our commitment to honour that trust through disciplined execution, timely delivery, and the consistent quality we promise every customer,” he stated.

Sobha Crest Grande has been designed to offer elevated waterfront living within one of Dubai’s most sought-after residential destinations. Its location within Sobha Hartland places residents within minutes of central Dubai, while offering a more serene lifestyle setting shaped by open views, green surroundings, and curated amenities.

The receipt of the BCC and the commencement of delivery shortly further strengthen Sobha Realty’s track record of translating vision into reality through disciplined planning, in-house capabilities, and a long-term commitment to customer confidence, stated Alfred.

For homeowners, this milestone signals the transition from anticipation to ownership, as Crest Grande moves into its final stage before residents begin experiencing the development as a completed address, he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

