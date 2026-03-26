KUWAIT CITY: The escalating regional tensions have cast a shadow over the local real estate market’s performance, with trading activity declining remarkably in third week of March. Only 65 transactions were recorded, valued at KD36.1 million, compared to 98 transactions worth KD52.56 million in the second week of the same month.

This is 33.67 percent decrease in the number of transactions and 31.5 percent decrease in value, influenced by the prevailing caution among investors in light of the geopolitical developments in the region. The weekly statistical report from the Real Estate Registration and Documentation Departments at the Ministry of Justice revealed that the residential sector accounted for the largest share of transactions, with 80 percent of the total deals.

This translates to 52 transactions valued at KD23.6 million, compared to 76 transactions worth KD30 million in the previous week -- 31.5 percent decrease in the number of transactions and 21.3 percent decrease in value. It indicates slowdown in demand despite the continuous dominance of private residential properties in the market. In the investment sector, trading activity declined as well, with the number of transactions dropping to 12, valued at KD10.5 million, compared to 22 transactions worth KD22.54 million in the previous week. It is a manifestation of decrease in investor appetite due to market uncertainty. In the commercial real estate sector, trading resumed after a two-week hiatus, with a single transaction valued at about KD2 million – a limited indication of continuous caution in this sector.

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