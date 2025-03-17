UAE - Luxury real estate builder AMIS Development has broken ground on Woodland Terraces, an AED130 million ($35 million) residential project located in District 11, Meydan.

This milestone marks the beginning of construction for the modern luxury development, which is scheduled for completion in Q1 2027, said the developer.

Designed for modern living, the residences at Woodland Terraces include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring en-suite bathrooms, walk-in closets, and dedicated laundry areas to provide both style and functionality.

Residents will have access to a rooftop infinity pool, sporting amenities, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a yoga area, and an outdoor theater, while the ground floor includes a kids play area, a grand lobby, and a signature AMIS Café, it stated.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Neeraj Mishra, the Founder and CEO of AMIS Development, said: "Breaking ground on Woodland Terraces is a testament to our vision of delivering exceptional homes that blend modern aesthetics with unparalleled comfort. Our project will be a defining addition to Meydan’s landscape, offering residents an elegant and contemporary lifestyle."

"With a strong foundation and unwavering dedication, we are excited to bring this development to life by Q1 2027," he stated.

Following the sell-out of The Woodland Residences in Meydan, Woodland Terraces advances AMIS Development’s mission to create meticulously designed homes that emphasize open-plan living, expansive terraces, and floor-to-ceiling glass facades, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

