Al Mouj Muscat, Oman’s premier lifestyle destination has set a new standard in golf course living by introducing the Golf Link Residences, a collection of elegant apartments and residences nestled on the lush fairways of Al Mouj Golf.

The highly anticipated neighbourhood is set to become one of the most desirable residential options as it redefines luxury living with breathtaking views, premium amenities, and unmatched benefits, a press release said.

Featuring only 28 luxurious four-bedroom residences and a range of one to three-bedroom apartments, the exclusive neighbourhood seamlessly integrates ‘the luxury of nature’ into every detail of its design to catch the eye of today’s discerning homebuyers and investors.

The bespoke residences are designed for medium to large families, and are spread over two floors with living, entertainment, and workspaces. Catering for smaller families, individuals, and astute investors, the apartments offer spacious and adaptable spaces, ensuring ample convenience and comfort for residents.

The Residences’ exceptional list of amenities include a fitness centre, an infinity pool overlooking the Al Mouj Golf, a state-of-the-art golf simulator room and a mini-golf course, as well as indoor and outdoor kids play areas. Other exclusive benefits include a free Social Golf Club membership to Al Mouj Golf Club.

Nasser al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, said, “The Golf Link Residences epitomise the perfect blend of resort living within vibrant natural surroundings, well-connected community. This latest offering is unparalleled in the market, catering to buyers looking to live or invest in a property that combines elegance and convenience. The unique location of these properties provides easy access to a variety of culinary, entertainment and relaxation options. Our commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences remains steadfast, and we look forward to welcoming new residents to our ever-growing community.”

