Al Habtoor Group, a leading UAE business conglomerate, has unveiled its premium residential development in Dubai - Al Habtoor Tower - with its array of top-class amenities. The 82-storey tower will be completed within the next three years.

Unveiling the multi-billion project at a special ceremony, Mohammed Al Habtoor, the Vice Chairman and CEO of Al Habtoor Group, said Al Habtoor Tower is an exquisite residential project to be developed in Al Habtoor City which on completion will grace Dubai’s skyline and redefine the concepts of luxury and comfort.

The 82-storey tower, he stated, is set to become one of the most innovative sustainable landmark buildings offering a 360° view of the Dubai skyline and other key landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Canal, Meydan and the Arabian Gulf waters.

"Driven by our passion for excellence, we constantly strive to raise benchmarks in comfort and style through our portfolio of exceptional developments. In line with this, Al Habtoor Tower will seamlessly merge luxury, modern amenities, and skyline views to create beautiful experiences for its residents," stated Al Habtoor.

"Each and every detail of this residential tower will be curated with precision to meet the highest standards of superior quality as well as provide our customers with extraordinary homes that have everything they wish for and beyond," he added.

According to him, the tower will be meticulously crafted with precision and attention to detail to offer its residents an extraordinary lifestyle that combines higher levels of luxury, convenience, and privacy.

"With 18 high-speed elevators and three levels of diverse top-notch amenities, this tower will offer its residents a modern city living at its best," said Al Habtoor.

"The range of recreational and leisure facilities that will be offered within the tower include infinity pools with 270-degree views of the Dubai skyline, indoor and outdoor relaxation spaces, multiple gym and fitness facilities, paddle tennis courts, luxury spa and sauna facilities, licensed resident cafes and restaurants, library, quiet spaces and networking rooms," he noted.

"The tower is expected to garner a lot of interest and attention from prospective investors and homebuyers, who are seeking luxurious living spaces at the heart of Dubai," he added.

