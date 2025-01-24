The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES 2025”, currently underway at Expo Centre Sharjah, has witnessed the launch of an extensive portfolio of innovative and distinctive property projects designed to meet investor aspirations and set new standards across various real estate development fields.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), the exhibition underscores its position as a premier platform spotlighting the dynamic growth of the real estate sector in Sharjah and the UAE.

During its participation as the Platinum Sponsor of ACRES 2025, Alef Group unveiled its new project “Al Mamsha Hamsa” at the exhibition.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, commented, “This project underscores our commitment to delivering premium residential communities in Sharjah where contemporary design meets tranquil landscapes to provide a refined lifestyle experience”.

Al Mamsha Hamsa comprises three buildings with a total of 420 units spanning 50,000 square metres of built-up area. Each unit is meticulously designed to blend modern aesthetics with serene, landscaped surroundings. Strategically situated on the left edge of Al Mamsha, the project boasts a dedicated podium level offering open views, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, and calming water elements that promote a sense of natural tranquility.

With its proximity to Sharjah International Airport, the University City of Sharjah, and major highways, Al Mamsha Hamsa ensures seamless connectivity and ease of living. By integrating premium amenities, sustainable design, and a prime location, Alef Group continues to redefine modern living in the Emirate of Sharjah.

During the exhibition, IFA Hotels and Resorts Company, the Gold Sponsor of ACRES 2025, announced the sale of the first phase of the “Al Tay Hills” project launched in the Emirate of Sharjah, which includes 375 villas and townhouses out of the total 1,100 in the development.

Khaled Esbaitah, Chairman of IFA Hotels and Resorts, emphasised that the strong demand for the project reflects the importance of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition as a platform for property developers to directly engage with potential buyers and keep pace with the growing demand for residential units in Sharjah. This highlights the emirate's position as a preferred destination for investors, thanks to its attractive investment environment and advantages.

Al Thuriah Group, one of the leading real estate development companies in the UAE, announced the launch of two premium residential projects at ACRES Exhibition 2025, marking a transformative step in waterfront tower design in Sharjah.

The two luxury waterfront masterpieces, "S1" and "Almaza”, are positioned as distinctive landmarks in the Al Mamzar beach park and Al Khan Lagoon, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering high-end residential projects in the region, alongside its extensive portfolio of real estate ventures in Sharjah.

In his remarks, Marwan Al Zaiem, Chairman of Al Marwan Group, stated, “Through our participation at ACRES, we aim to present ‘District 11’ as a preview ahead of its official launch. Designed with a modern, future-focused approach and integrated smart services, the project offers a dynamic business environment developed in collaboration with global design firms. It represents an unparalleled opportunity for investors and entrepreneurs alike.”

ACRES 2025 has successfully attracted leading real estate development companies in the region, including Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development. During its participation in the exhibition, the company announced the launch of two major projects: The View Island and Blue Beach Residence.

These projects aim to support Sharjah’s broader strategy of enhancing real estate offerings in line with its objectives to promote sustainable real estate investment.

The exhibition runs until 25th January at Expo Centre Sharjah, operating from 10 am to 8 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, and from 3 pm to 9 pm on Friday.