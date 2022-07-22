Investors continued to pour into Abu Dhabi real estate this year, with more than AED22.5 billion ($6.1 billion) worth of properties sold during the first six months of 2022.

Between January and June, the UAE capital recorded a total of 7,474 transactions for land, buildings and other properties that were sold and mortgaged to buyers, according to the data released by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

More than half of the deals, totalling 3,906, were mortgages valued at AED13.61 billion, while 3,568 were "purchase and sale" transactions worth AED8.9 billion.

The top locations for buyers during the period were Yas Island, which recorded deals worth AED1.8 billion, followed by Al Saadiyat Island with AED1.2 billion worth of transactions.

Properties worth AED1 billion were sold in Al Shamkha, while Al Reem Island, Khalifa City and Raha Beach recorded transactions worth AED872 million, AED310 million and AED300 million, respectively.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

cleofe.maceda@lseg.com