Saudi Arabia - A series of high value project announcements were made at the Cityscape Global, which opened in Riyadh on Monday. The value of deals signed over the first two days of Cityscape Global will total $43 billion, officials said.

Cityscape Global 2025 opened in the presence of senior Saudi government representatives, international decision-makers, and industry leaders from across the global real estate sector. Sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, in partnership with REGA, Vision 2030 and Housing Program, and organised by Tahaluf, Cityscape Global is Saudi Arabia’s flagship platform for real estate investment and urban transformation.

The event began with an opening address from Majed bin Abdullah Al Hogail, Minister of Municipalities and Housing, who highlighted Saudi Arabia’s real estate growth and its rising global prominence in urban development.

He said Cityscape Global 2025 that the exhibition serves as a national platform reflecting the Kingdom’s ambition to build smart cities, modern lifestyles, and a world-class real estate economy founded on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

‍“Let us move forward together with confidence toward an urban future worthy of a nation whose people build its legacy and write its chapters of progress with global standards and a steadfast national vision.”

Among the announcements made on Monday were major residential and mixed-use projects that reflect sustained confidence in the Saudi market. The strong flow of investment this year highlights the continued acceleration of the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia and the growing interest from domestic and international players.

Major developers confirmed significant new deals during the opening programme. NHC announced more than $26 billion in new projects. Mohammad Albuty, NHC CEO, said the company continues to expand access to high quality residential options and support large scale community development across Saudi Arabia.

King Salman Park Foundation (KSPF) revealed $1 billion in new development value. KSPF CEO George Tanasijevich noted that the investment reflects continued progress toward delivering one of the world’s largest urban parks with integrated residential, cultural, environmental, and commercial features.

Ajdan confirmed projects valued at $3.1 billion – with over 950,000 sq m of visionary, mixed use destinations, including: Sports Boulevard, Khobar Pier, Ajdan Towers and Grand Square. Mohammed bin Abdulmohsen Al Otaibi, CEO of Ajdan said the new deals highlight strong demand for high quality urban destinations and waterfront living.

Retal added further activity to the day with new developments valued at $3.1 billion and totalling 1,130,637 sq m in land area, including Deera, Jewar Al Haram, Retal Heights, Ewan Makkah, Ayala Hills and Sedra 4G residence.

Al Majdiah continued the momentum by announcing $2.5 billion in residential and community projects. Khaled AlMajed, Al Majdiah Chairman, said the developments reinforce the company’s commitment to creating vibrant and liveable neighbourhoods that support national growth.

Saudi Arabia is a hub for real estate

Diriyah Company delivered a distinctive update that marked a strategic shift from its traditional offering – announcing the $1.5 billion launch of the company’s first non-branded residential units, called Manazel Al Hadawi. This move widens access to the heritage-led district and responds to evolving demand patterns across the market. The new category represents its first launch aimed at a broader, more accessible audience, allowing more people to live within the landmark masterplan.

Mohammad Al Habib Real Estate, led by CEO Abdullah Al Habib, announced a major new residential development valued at $1.3 billion. The project, named Tura, will span 250,000 sq m, marking a significant addition to the company’s growing portfolio of large-scale real estate ventures.

Al Othaim, through Abdulrahman Al Qoot, Chief of the Residential Sector, announced $1.1 billion in new developments, including 236,000+ sq m of high-end retail, hospitality and leisure spaces with 3,600+ units within Al Othaim Konooz - Madinah and Al Othaim Konooz - Khamis Mushait.

Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President at Tahaluf, said: “The scale of investment announced at Cityscape Global today demonstrates the sector’s confidence in Saudi Arabia’s long term urban development vision. In addition, to showcasing how Cityscape Global continues to function as a leading platform for translating investment deals into tangible projects and economic opportunity.”

Meanwhile, the event programme continued across the venue with conferences, workshops, design showcases, investor briefings, and innovation sessions. These sessions will run throughout the next three days and will bring together leaders from across architecture, construction, PropTech, urban planning, and investment. Topics include future cities, sustainability, generative artificial intelligence, digital planning tools, affordable housing, and new models for community centred design.

Foundation Partners of Cityscape Global include NHC, Diriyah Company, ROSHN Group, New Murabba, Qiddiya City, and Rua AlHaram AlMakki Co.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

