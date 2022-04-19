RAS AL KHAIMAH: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has further added to its credentials as an employer of choice with a top ten ranking on the Best Workplaces List of 2022 – Small & Medium Organisations. Awarded by the Great Place to Work, the global authority that recognises high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures, RAKTDA is the category’s highest placed government entity at number six.

The latest in a series of accolades, the Authority was also named one of the Best Workplaces for Women and a Great Place to Work in 2021, the first and only organisation in Ras Al Khaimah to be awarded this certification. It was also recognised as the ‘Government Entity with the Happiest Work Environment’ in the Emirate and ‘Happiest Employees in Ras Al Khaimah’ by the Sheikh Saqr Program for Government Excellence (SSPGE).

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: "This amazing recognition for our tourism board didn’t happen overnight or come following a one-off initiative. It was a sustained approach that began two years ago and touched almost every part of our employees’ lives in very meaningful ways. The pandemic took a huge toll not only on the industry but on everyone working in tourism and hospitality, and I believe our dedication to ensuring employee well-being, not only for our own colleagues but across the sector as a whole, has resulted in our successful recovery as a destination."

As part of its ongoing employee driven efforts to create a work environment that places employee health and wellbeing at the core of its operations, the Authority has recently announced a platform of initiatives aimed at enriching connectivity, community life and facilities for tourism sector employees in the Emirate.

Working closely with government entities, industry stakeholders and hospitality partners, the Authority has set out a roadmap for the Emirate to drive its attractiveness for people to live, work and be immersed into a larger community.

These initiatives include expanded public and inter-city transport across the Emirate, a thorough review of employment regulations and policies, community engagement programmes, employee recognition schemes, a RAK FAM community card, providing travel and tourism employees with special discounts across retail, leisure and activities in the Emirate, and certification for travel and hospitality partners. These initiatives build on the progressive policies put in place by the Authority, such as its ‘Lifestyle Benefits’ programme which ensures employees are provided for equally, regardless of age, gender, parental or marital status. It was also one of the first government entities in the Emirate to introduce an Official Remote Working policy and extensive hardship assistance programme. Additionally, its robust Emiratization programme provides Emirati nationals with leadership training and development opportunities for placement within the Authority or in leading industries throughout Ras Al Khaimah.

Sara Boueri, Senior Director of Human Resources at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, added: "At the Authority, we embrace our role in creating a progressive and welcoming working environment for everyone in the industry and are delighted that are efforts have been recognized once again. Our goal is to make Ras Al Khaimah one of the best places to live, work and raise a family, driven by a happy and strong community, diversified economy and a sustainable environment. As such we are continuously working on innovative ways to boost the mental wellbeing and livability of our Emirate."