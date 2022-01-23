RIYADH: With investments totalling SR35 billion ($9.3 billion) and with over 1300 factories involved, Saudi Arabia’s plastic material and manufacturing has come front and center in the kingdom, the Saudi Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources said.

Investments in the plastic industry are estimated to be around 2.6 percent of total investments in the industrial sector.

The industry has become the forefront of the total industrial sector, due its many uses in other promising fields such as food, automobiles, marine and medical supplies, Osama Al-Zamil said.

Saudi Deputy Minister of Industry inaugurated the International Polymer Forum and the Plastic Manufacturers Exhibition 2022 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center on Jan, 22.

The exhibition has attracted experts, specialists and companies specializing in this field, the Saudi Press Agency reported.