Kuwait-based Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company (Heisco) has announced that it has secured a key contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for its Jurassic Gas Field project located in the country's north.

As per the KD26 million ($84.3 million) deal, Heisco will provide technical services at the Jurassic Gas Field for a five-year period.

A major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting company based in Kuwait, Heisco caters to a diversified range of businesses.

These include oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, pressure equipment manufacturing, shipbuilding and repair, dredging and marine construction, civil construction and maintenance as well as other industrial services including heavy industry projects.

As part of the contract, the company will execute Kuwait Integrated Digital Field (KWIDF) Jurassic Gas Field Technical Support and Services.

