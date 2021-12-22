Nestlé Egypt plans to pump EGP 700 million investments in new production lines at its Sixth of October factory between 2021 and 2025, a statement by the cabinet said.

The company has already invested EGP 100 million of the allotted amount in a new production line that Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly inaugurated on December 20th.

Nestlé has grown to over 3500 employees and providing more than 8,000 indirect employment in its factories in Egypt.