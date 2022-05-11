The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) and the General Confederation of Algerian Enterprises on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support Jordanian-Algerian trade and boost economic relations.

JCI President Fathi Jaghbir stressed the importance of the MoU in helping Jordanian and Algerian businesspeople build economic relations, noting that the Algerian market is essential for Jordanian exports, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jaghbir highlighted the importance of promoting investment opportunities in the local market to Algerian businesspeople, expressing readiness to organise an official investment visit with the participation of Jordanian industrialists and businesspeople to Algeria.

The JCI president said that the Jordanian industry is known for "high quality and efficiency" that meet the standards of Arab, European and US markets and can keep pace with modern technology.

