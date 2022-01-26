PHOTO
Riyadh - Mubasher: Moody’s Investor Service has upgraded the insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) of the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Company (MedGulf) to ‘Ba1’ from ‘B1’, with a positive outlook.
The outlook on the company has been changed to positive from rating under review position, according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.
Upgrading the company’s IFSR reflects a strong market position and brand, a good asset quality, and a low reserving risk.
Source: Mubasher
