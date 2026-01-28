The net profit attributable to shareholders of Alinma Bank reached SAR 6.39 billion in 2025, marking a 9.70% year-on-year (YoY) rise from SAR 5.83 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 2.37 in the January-December 2025 period from SAR 2.22 in 2024, according to the financial results.

Clients' deposits stood at SAR 227.37 billion at the end of 2025, which signaled an annual increase of 7.99% from SAR 210.54 billion.

During the twelve-month period that ended on 31 December 2025, the Saudi bank registered SAR 311.06 billion in total assets, 12.37% higher than the SAR 276.82 billion recorded in 2024.

Capital Increase

The board of Alinma Bank proposes, during its meeting on 27 January 2026, raising its capital to SAR 30 billion from SAR 25 billion.

The SAR 5 billion increase will be funded through the capitalization of the statutory reserve and retained earnings in equal proportion.

The transaction will be implemented by granting one bonus share for every five shares held, raising the number of shares to 3 billion from 2.50 billion.

It aims to enhance Alinma Bank’s financial solvency and retain resources within operational activities while supporting the achievement of its strategic objectives.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2025, the Tadawul-listed lender posted 8.61% YoY higher net profits at SAR 4.67 billion, compared with SAR 4.30 billion.

