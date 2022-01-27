DUBAI- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon, to enhance bilateral cooperation, organise workshops on creating a cloud-based electronic medical record system and a healthcare portal focused on serving the community, in accordance with international best practices.

The signing came on the sidelines of MoHAP's participation at Arab Health 2020, being held in Dubai.

The MoU covers the fields of an electronic medical records system, data strategy and health care portal that focuses on providing the best health services to members of society.

This comes as part of the ministry's commitment to supporting digital transformation and building skills and capabilities to update empowerment policies in the cloud computing field by health care facilities, thus driving technological innovation that has cemented the country's position as a thriving global hub and a leading example of digital governments.

"The project would strengthen the exchange of experiences and the best global practices. This is part of the ministry's commitment to ensuring excellence in the application of best practices based on data, to implement the best means of strategic planning and decision-making, based on databases that help evaluate and measure the performance of health services," said Abdullah Ahmed Ahli, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector.

He underlined that databases are one of the most important elements in developing plans and policies and ensuring the ideal distribution of health resources and services effectively to enhance community health and update health indicators.

Ali Al Ajmi, Director of the Digital Health Department at the Ministry, said the MoU enhances cooperation in creating an electronic medical record system based on cloud computing, defining the current health data strategy and optimal use of data, and providing advice on compliance with the requirements of the cloud-based electronic medical record system, which the Ministry is working to implement throughout the country.

Al Ajmi added that the ministry is working to identify current data sources, flows, and targeted outcomes from a data-driven approach to decision-making. This is achieved by outlining the use of current technology in regulating communications about health services for members of the community and allowing AWS to review and provide feedback on cloud computing in the healthcare sector, and how the current EHR system is licensed by the ministry.

