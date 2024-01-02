Riyadh: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has unveiled plans for ten new development projects across six industrial cities, collectively valued at over SAR538 million.

These projects, conducted in collaboration with several national companies, aim to foster opportunities for value chain initiatives and bolster local content.



This initiative aligns with MODON's steadfast commitment to crafting an exemplary investment environment that aligns with investor expectations within the industrial sector.

It forms a crucial part of their mission to empower the private sector in diversifying income sources, as outlined in the National Industrial Strategy and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NDLP).



Among the agreements, MODON has inked a contract for establishing 80 factories and ready-made products in Al-Ahsa and Taif's industrial cities, along with the MODON Oasis in Al-Ahsa. These spaces, spanning 350 and 450 square meters, aim to provide solutions that facilitate business operations, empowering entrepreneurs and SME owners to augment their contributions to the GDP in line with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.



Additionally, MODON has finalized three contracts for constructing advanced infrastructure, covering an area exceeding 5.7 million square meters in the eastern expansion of the Hail Industrial City and Al-Madina Al-Munawwara Industrial City. These efforts are geared towards sustaining production processes and meeting the quality industry standards within these industrial hubs.



The enhancement of basic services in these industrial cities has been a focus for MODON. Contracts for the implementation of medium and low voltage networks in Taif Industrial City and the establishment of a conversion plant in the Tabuk Industrial City further solidify efforts to bolster operational efficiency and production capacity.



Furthermore, MODON has committed to improving connectivity by signing an additional road contract linking the Dammam Third Industrial City and the King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), aiming for seamless integration and leveraging SPARK's logistical services and upcoming dry port. They've also inked a contract for establishing a civil defense station to fortify the security of industrial cities and surrounding communities.



Continuing its mission to develop integrated infrastructure and support industrialists, MODON provides upgraded land and prefabricated factory products across its industrial cities in the Kingdom. These efforts align with its goal of balanced development, leveraging geographical, human, and structural advantages while fostering private sector participation and sustainable economic growth.



As the entity responsible for integrated industrial land development and overseeing private industrial complexes and cities, MODON aims to elevate the investment landscape to meet the Quality of Life Program standards, empowering entrepreneurship, and SME growth. With over 209 million square meters of developed areas, 6,443 factories, and 1,323 ready-made factories, MODON stands among the world's largest industrial cities, leveraging its industrial, investment, and logistical assets.