Japan's large manufacturers saw exchange rate stability as the biggest factor they wanted out of the central bank's monetary policy, a Bank of Japan survey showed on Monday.

Many firms said they were no longer able to hire enough workers if they kept wage growth low, and saw an economy where wages and inflation rose in tandem as more favourable than one where wages and prices barely moved, the survey showed.

"Japan is on the cusp of seeing big changes in corporate behaviour," the BOJ said in a survey conducted as part of a long-term review of the pros and cons of its past monetary easing steps.

The survey, conducted on roughly 2,500 firms nationwide, polled companies on how they saw their business activities affected by the central bank's monetary easing measures since the mid-1990s. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jamie Freed and Sam Holmes)



