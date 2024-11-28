UAE-headquartered Green Coast plans to invest $50 million in Egypt over the next three years, CEO Mohamed Abdel Ghaffar Hussein told Asharq Business.

These investments will be focused on renewable energy and infrastructure projects.

Currently, the company is investing $10 million in the EGFCO Pipe Systems factory, a venture in which its subsidiary GFCORYS ME is involved.

The factory specializes in manufacturing polyethylene pipes, supporting the growing demand for infrastructure development in Egypt.

