TOKYO - The chief financial officer of SoftBank Group's ​Vision Fund investing arm, Navneet Govil, is leaving the company after a decade there, according to an internal ​memo reviewed ​by Reuters.

The company will share details regarding transition responsibilities in due course, Alex Clavel, CEO of SoftBank Investment Advisors, wrote in the memo.

Reuters is reporting the move ⁠for the first time. SoftBank Vision Fund declined to comment.

Govil, CFO of SoftBank Investment Advisors, first joined SoftBank in 2016, a year before the launch of the first Vision Fund, which upended the startup investing world with its high-conviction bets.

Govil "has been a valuable partner across the ​business as our organization ‌navigated significant market ⁠volatility, transformation, and unprecedented ⁠change," the memo said.

His departure comes as SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son's focus has shifted to the artificial ​intelligence boom, which is reshaping the technology sector, including a major ‌bet on ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

Govil, who is of Indian ⁠descent and was born and raised in Zambia, studied in the U.S. and has held finance positions at companies including Pfizer and CA Technologies.

Even as high-profile executives including CEO Rajeev Misra left the investing arm, Govil remained, providing continuity and appearing at the group's quarterly earnings briefings in Tokyo.

The Saudi-backed first Vision Fund's investments included office-sharing firm WeWork, which soured as some of the hottest startups fell out of market favour.

Investments through a second fund, launched in 2019, were buffeted by market volatility, forcing SoftBank to retrench once more. The ‌Vision Fund underwent layoffs and restructuring.

Vision Fund 2 has now ⁠become the holding entity for Son's oversized bet on OpenAI, ​with SoftBank posting big valuation gains but also sparking concerns about its exposure to a single company.

In May, SoftBank posted a net profit of 5 trillion yen ($31.2 billion) from the OpenAI boost, ​which it ‌said was the largest ever by a Japanese company. Its shares are ⁠up almost 60% so far this year.

(Reporting ​by Anton Bridge; Editing by Sam Nussey, Chang-Ran Kim and Thomas Derpinghaus)