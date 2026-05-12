Qatar - Snoonu announced its investment in HASIF, a Qatari startup specializing in smart accounting and financial compliance solutions for SMEs, as part of the Snoonu Startup Factory initiative aimed at empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and accelerating innovation in Qatar.

The investment follows the successful Startup Factory competition and showcase held last week, where emerging startups presented innovative solutions addressing key business and market challenges.

Founded by Qatar University graduates and young Qatari entrepreneurs Noof Alhbabi, Maryam Eisa , and Dana Alwadaani , HASIF is building a smart digital platform that helps SMEs manage accounting, invoicing, financial reporting, and compliance processes more efficiently through AI-powered tools and automated solutions.

The platform also connects businesses with accounting experts while helping companies prepare for future VAT and digital compliance requirements in Qatar and the region.

The investment also marks the second startup backed through Snoonu Startup Factory following Snoonu’s first investment in Sufra AI, reinforcing the company’s long-term strategy to support local innovation, invest in promising talent, and contribute to building Qatar’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and knowledge-based economy.

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