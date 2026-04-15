Shuaa Capital Saudi Arabia, a Capital Market Authority (CMA) licensed capital markets institution and a fully owned subsidiary of Shuaa Capital, has signed an agreement with Gate Capital Financial Services, an established financial advisory firm, to co-launch the first of its kind alternative investment fund dedicated to the consolidation of the fuel retail sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The strategic partnership seeks to build a leading national fuel retail operator with a network of more than 500 service stations across the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia’s fuel retail sector, comprising over 10,000 stations, is undergoing a period of dynamic transformation. Recent regulatory advancements introduced by the Ministry of Energy are elevating operational, safety, and service standards across the industry, creating a strong foundation for long-term growth and enhanced consumer experiences.

These developments are driving a structural evolution in the sector, fostering increased professionalism, efficiency, and scale.

Against this backdrop, Shuaa Capital and Gate Capital are partnering to capitalise on this momentum through a disciplined “buy-and-build” strategy. The platform will be anchored by the acquisition of an established and qualified fuel retail operator in Saudi Arabia.

Building on this foundation, the partnership plans to acquire and integrate additional fuel station operators to create a scaled, nationally recognized fuel retail champion.

The platform, managed by highly specialised teams, will be designed to deliver a high-quality, consistent consumer experience, aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to modernize infrastructure, enhance service delivery, and support economic diversification, while focusing on shareholders’ returns.

Nabil Al Rantisi, Group CEO of Shuaa Capital, said: "Saudi Arabia represents one of the most compelling energy retail markets regionally and globally, supported by strong economic fundamentals and an ambitious national transformation agenda."

"Our longstanding presence in the region and deep understanding of the Saudi market position us uniquely to execute this strategy. With the continued growth in domestic tourism, landmark national events, and significant infrastructure investments under Vision 2030, we see a clear opportunity to build a market-leading platform that delivers both scale and service excellence, while delivering strong shareholder returns,” he stated.

Munther Hilal, CEO of Gate Capital, said: "This partnership reflects our shared conviction in the structural evolution of Saudi Arabia’s fuel retail sector. Gate Capital’s longstanding deep regional expertise and strong market reach in Saudi Arabia, combined with Shuaa Capital’s investment capabilities, creates a powerful platform to drive consolidation and innovation."

"We are excited to build and develop a national champion that sets new benchmarks in the fuel sector and elevates operational quality and customer experience, fully aligned with the Kingdom’s forward-looking Vision 2030," he added.

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