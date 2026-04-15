Qatar - Estithmar Holding is expanding its global presence and building sustainable institutional value this year as part of strategy to move towards a new growth stage, according to a top official.

“In 2026, we will continue to strengthen our role in supporting the prosperity of the private sector, expanding our international presence, and building sustainable institutional value grounded in strong governance and financial discipline, as we move confidently toward a new phase of qualitative growth,” Estithmar Holding chairman Moutaz al-Khayyat said in the 2025 board report, presented before shareholders at the general assembly meeting, which approved 20% bonus shares.

2025 represented an advanced strategic milestone in the journey of Estithmar Holding, marking its transition from a phase of expansion to one focused on strengthening its position and maximising long-term institutional value, he said, adding its role extends beyond delivering financial results to actively contributing to economic development both within Qatar and internationally.

Estithmar Holding strengthened its presence across 10 countries, an expansion that reflects market confidence in the ability to transfer Qatari expertise and institutional standards to diverse operating environments, while positioning national companies as influential players on the regional and international stage.

“Our vision ‘From Qatar to the World’ is no longer merely an ambition it has become a clearly defined strategic pathway,” he said.

Ramez al-Khayyat, Estithmar Holding vice chairman and president, said looking ahead, the focus would remain on strengthening operational efficiency, accelerating digital transformation, converting projects into stable cash flows, and enhancing profitability through disciplined execution and financial rigour, ensuring the continued delivery of strong and sustainable results.

At the operational level, he said the company expanded its activities across several regional markets, launching and operating new projects in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Libya, the Maldives, and Syria; while continuing to strengthen its presence in Qatar as the company’s primary operational hub.

The company also successfully diversified revenue streams by entering new operational fields, enhancing revenue stability and increasing the resilience of its operational portfolio, according to him.

The year also witnessed the launch of new operational initiatives that strengthened Estithmar Holding’s future growth trajectory, including regional expansion in hospital operations and the development of hospitality and tourism assets, alongside significant progress in major projects such as Rixos Baghdad and Rosewood Maldives.

“As we look ahead, Estithmar Holding is well positioned to build on its strong foundations, expand its positive impact, and deliver sustainable value,” said Juan Leon, Estithmar Holding chief executive officer.

He said within the healthcare group, the expansion of hospital management and operational models beyond Qatar continued to deliver positive results, strengthening confidence among regional stakeholders and partners.

The services group maintained its strong market position through operational efficiency, technological integration, and regional expansion, he said, adding by continuously enhancing service quality and scalability, the group remains well positioned to support complex operations across diverse sectors, while creating new income streams in both established and emerging markets.

Highlighting that in ventures and real estate development, 2025 was a year of progress and value enhancement; he said its hospitality and destination assets continued to attract strong demand, while international developments advanced steadily toward their next milestones.

“These projects reflect our long-term commitment to developing distinctive destinations that combine commercial value with experiential excellence,” he said.

The contracting and industries group continued to play a critical role in the Group’s overall performance, supported by its participation in major regional projects... Ongoing activity in key regional markets further strengthened Estithmar Holding’s position as a trusted partner in complex, large-scale developments, he added.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

