AD Ports Group, a leading global enabler of trade, industry and logistics solutions, has signed a framework agreement with the National Company Maritime Ports Administration, the administrator of the Port of Constanța in Romania, to explore strategic investment and development opportunities in the Black Sea’s largest port.

The agreement establishes a platform for collaboration across areas of mutual interest, including greenfield and brownfield port development, deployment of advanced digital solutions, and the advancement of sustainability-driven initiatives centred on renewable energy adoption, efficient waste management and emissions reduction, reinforcing long-term resilience and responsible growth.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said: “This agreement provides a framework for dialogue and cooperation with the Port of Constanța, one of the most strategically significant maritime hubs in the Black Sea region. Guided by the vision of our wise leadership in the UAE, we look forward to exploring opportunities that further strengthen the Group’s presence along the Middle Corridor, while supporting our Romanian partners in unlocking sustainable economic growth through enhanced connectivity and trade.’’

Located at the eastern edge of Europe, the Port of Constanța is a major trade gateway on the Black Sea and one of the largest ports in Europe. In 2025, it handled 88 million tonnes of liquid, dry, and general cargo, in addition to 1 million TEUs containers approximately.

Positioned at the mouth of the Danube–Black Sea Canal, the port provides a vital maritime link between the Black Sea shipping routes and inland waterways serving Eastern and Central Europe. As a fully integrated multimodal hub, connecting sea, rail, road, and river networks, Constanța plays a pivotal role in facilitating regional and international trade flows, including significant volumes of agri-products such as grains and cereals from Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Over the past four years, AD Ports Group has made strategic investments across Central Asia and Pakistan to help reactivate the Middle Corridor, a commercially viable, lower-impact trade route connecting China and Europe along the historic Silk Road.

In 2025, the group launched the Gulf Link logistics joint venture with KTZ Express, the freight unit of Kazakhstan Railways; inaugurated an intermodal logistics hub in Tbilisi, Georgia; and partnered with SEMURG Invest LLP, to develop a grain terminal at Kazakhstan’s Kuryk Port on the Caspian Sea.

Since 2022, through joint ventures with Kazakhstan’s national oil and shipping companies, KMG and KTMF, the Group has deployed tanker vessels to transport Kazakh oil across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, linking into western pipeline networks. In December 2025, it further expanded its regional footprint by partnering with Avesto Group in Tajikistan to establish an integrated logistics and freight forwarding joint venture. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

