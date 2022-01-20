PHOTO
RIYADH: India’s biggest retailer Reliance Industries is buying a majority stake of an Indian robotics startup for $132 million, Bloomberg reported.
Addverb Technologies, the global robotics company, uses robots to make e-commerce warehouses and energy production more efficient, CEO of the start-up, Sangeet Kumar said to Bloomberg.
The deal makes Reliance Industries the biggest shareholder in the company.
India's richest man and Reliance’s CEO Mukesh Ambani plans to invest in technology to upscale automation across his business empire, Bloomberg said.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.