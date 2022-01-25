ABU DHABI- Abu Dhabi-based IMKAN Properties has partnered with the award-winning Chinese artist Jack Lee to create an art mural at the newly-opened Sheikha Fatima Park. The project is part of the developer’s commitment to bring urban art to the community and enhance the appeal of the capital’s landscape.

Set in the middle of the Khalidiya neighbourhood, the former park that historically catered to women and children only was transformed by IMKAN in partnership with Abu Dhabi Municipality into the emirate’s first urban lifestyle park, integrating conventional park elements with new components and activities. It also became the first park in the capital with a dedicated area for pets, which is reflected in the new animal-themed mural.

"The project is part of our long-term commitment to bring urban art to the community of Abu Dhabi," said IMKAN. "Having large-scale works of art in the park will not only enhance our city’s quality of place by making it more soulful, but it will also give members of our community the opportunity to engage with art on a day to day basis."

Pointing out IMKAN’s vision to collaborate with local and international artists to bring the best of artwork to the emirate, IMKAN expressed delight with having Jack Lee to adorn the park. "We are happy to see Jack Lee’s work come to life. We will continue to collaborate with local and international artists to bring more art to the emirate," IMKAN said. "Sheikha Fatima Park reflects our ability to think innovatively to make meaningful contribution to the wellbeing of the local community." Jack Lee expressed hope that his work enhances the visitor experience at Sheikha Fatima Park and engages the capital’s community through engagement and conversations around the art mural.

"Nature and art make us human, heal our psyche, and provide rejuvenation when we most need it," Lee said.

"The success of my work will depend on its ability to engage the public. Moreover, artwork is created by individuals, but they are ultimately valued and empowered by society." Art lies at the heart of IMKAN’s effort to create a fresh and lively landscape in Abu Dhabi and reframe notions of what a park should be and how it should relate to visitors.

Originally known as Khalidiyah Ladies Park, the 46,000 square-metre urban space has been redeveloped by IMKAN into a vibrant place re-imagined for the community in partnership with Abu Dhabi City Municipality. Renamed to Sheikha Fatima Park, the park was formally opened in December 2021 for families to come together and explore the different environments in it, while engaging in an active and healthy lifestyle.

Sheikh Fatima Park is divided into three experiential areas: an Adventure Zone, a Discovery Zone, and an Experience Zone. Activities in the park centre around the wellbeing of the community with a year-round calendar of wellness and fitness events, family-friendly interactive activations, the first pet zone in the capital, and retail space featuring boutique shops and food and beverage pop-ups.

