SHARJAH - The Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) announced the launching a new online ticketing service via its official website, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the cultural and visitor experience in the emirate.

This development is designed to streamline the process of visiting the emirate's diverse museums, making it easier and more accessible for public members and international tourists alike.

By introducing the new service, SMA aims to foster deeper engagement with Sharjah's rich historical and cultural assets, thereby boosting both local and international interest in the emirate. This aligns with Sharjah's vision of being a vibrant cultural destination, living up to its reputation as 'Sharjah, the source of culture,' and enhancing its appeal as an ideal locale for life, leisure, and business investment.

Highlighting ease and convenience, the online ticketing feature streamlines visit planning, especially during peak periods and holidays and celebrations such as Eid Al Fitr. This allows visitors to purchase tickets online without the necessity of prior attendance, ultimately saving time at ticket sale points.

This effort reflects SMA's dedication to improving accessibility and visitor satisfaction, offering a more efficient and user-friendly experience for tourists and all members of the public including individuals with disabilities and senior citizens above 60’s.

Seniors are also allowed one companion granted free of charge entry to SMA's museums in a move that resonates with UAE's values of respect and appreciation for the elderly.

The online platform aligns with global trends towards digitalisation and smart service integration, demonstrating SMA's commitment to leveraging technology to best serve its community.

Visitors embarking on a journey to explore Sharjah's 16 museums are set to discover the epitome of the Emirate's distinctive tourism offerings and its remarkable achievements in preserving cultural heritage.

Covering a myriad of captivating topics, from Islamic arts and culture, archaeology, heritage, science, aquatic world, these museums serve as gateways that unravel the rich tapestry of both Sharjah and the UAE's history.

The museums of Sharjah, situated across Sharjah, Khorfakkan, and Kalba, are key tourist attractions in the emirate.

Emphasising the significance of Bait Al Naboodah as a symbol of Sharjah and the Emirates' heritage, its unique architecture showcases a rich history and cultural fusion.

Highlighting key cultural landmarks within the emirate, including SMA’s Al Mahatta Museum, Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn), Hisn Khor Fakkan, Sharjah Archaeology Museum, Sharjah Aquarium, Sharjah Art Museum and Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, the Authority ensures each venue actively contributes to Sharjah’s vibrant historical narrative.

At SMA’s museums visitors can delve into a variety of fascinating temporary exhibitions, with each offering unique insights into the rich heritage of the Emirate, the beauty of its architectural adornments, the unique aspects of Sharjah's architecture, and the intricate interplay and shared influences among Islamic, Arab, and Indian cultures.

These exhibitions include “Ziena Splendor of The Indian Courts” exhibition at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization running until 15th April, 2024, and the “Art of Architectural Ornamentations in the emirate of Sharjah” at Bait Al Naboodah until 17th August, 2024, and the “Reflections and Inspirations from Emirati Heritage” exhibition at Sharjah Heritage Museum until 15th April, 2025.

The online ticketing service is now live and can be accessed at https://www.sharjahmuseums.ae/