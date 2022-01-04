DUBAI- Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable Facilities Management (FM) services that enhance the operational efficiencies of physical assets, has secured a contract to provide Hard FM and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) management services to 'The View at The Palm', a stunning observation deck that showcases a 360-degree view of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline.

According to the contract signed with the project owner Nakheel, Imdaad will deploy three professionals from its team to deliver civil, MEP, and data protection services.

The contract is for a one-year term, valid until the end of October 2022, with scope for expansion as part of Imdaad’s existing contract with Nakheel Mall. Imdaad’s services will cover the total area of 170 sqm of the observation deck, which includes three retail outlets.

Towering at 240 meters over the Palm Jumeirah, on the 52nd floor of The Palm Tower, The View at the Palm attracts both international and domestic tourists throughout the year.

Commenting on the contract, Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad, said, "We are delighted to expand our relationship with Nakheel by continuing to offer our diverse capabilities to support their prestigious properties and premium destinations. Imdaad’s strengthening association with Nakheel is a testimony to our industry-leading FM capabilities as well as the growing success of our unique, customised solutions. We will continue to serve our clients and deliver on our promise of providing high-quality, efficient services that exceed their expectations."

Imdaad has been providing Nakheel with wide-ranging solutions, including FM, waste management, pest control, wastewater management, and cleaning services for some of the top infrastructure projects and premium communities in Dubai, including the Palm Jumeirah Monorail, Dubai Expo Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, the Circle Mall, etc. It recently secured a contract to provide Soft FM and Waste Management services to Nakheel’s Dragon Mart, one of the world’s largest trading markets for Chinese products.

