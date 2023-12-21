Waldorf Astoria, a luxury hotel and resort brand of Hilton Worldwide, has announced that it has reopened doors to ts property in Ras Al Khaimah revealing a stunning transformation.

After an extensive revamp, the resort has unveiled 203 keys, including 149 beautifully appointed guest rooms and 54 suites with breathtaking views.

Also refurbished during the transformation are the nine restaurants and lounges, the spa and wellness center, extensive outdoor space for private events and weddings, and the resort's golden masterpiece, the legendary six-meter Waldorf Astoria clock in the heart of the lobby, said a statement from Waldorf Astoria.

This stunning clock showcases pearlized domed glass dial with a captivating aquamarine center, complemented by gold-plated Whitehurst 7-day mechanical movement.

Paying homage to its Arabic roots, it features rotating prayer rings for precise prayer times. Crafted by Smith of Derby over eight months with three tones of metal, steel, and champagne gold, it bears an inscription from ancient Bedouin songs for added historical significance.

"One of the most notable changes to the resort's footprint is the new look of the guestrooms and suites. The design of the spacious and well-appointed suites, with notes of greens and blues inspired by the waters of the Arabian Gulf, meet the needs of today's luxury travelers, with unparalleled experiences and elevated personalized service," said a spokesman for the property.

An exciting stay awaits the resort’s smallest guests with a junior check-in, special amenities and a dedicated children's club with a varied, fun-filled program. In addition, the resort’s unique concierge program, Little Hotelier, allows children to step into the world of hospitality for a day and learn new skills while creating beautiful memories during their stay, he stated.

"Guests can now explore interactive culinary journeys in nine enhanced restaurants, lounges and bars. This includes the signature Japanese restaurant UMI, known for its authentic sushi, entertaining Teppanyaki demonstrations, and the UAE’s largest sake collection as well as the American-style steak house Lexington Grill & Bar, popular for its dry-aged, tender steak and a wide selection of the best wines and creative cocktails," he added.

