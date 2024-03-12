Germany-based Steigenberger Hotels AG has signed contracts with the Egyptian New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) to manage and operate an integrated tourist city in South Sinai’s St. Catherine, as per a cabinet statement.

Under the contracts, Steigenberger will manage the hotels and ecotourism resorts established within Misr Sinai Tours’ integrated tourist city, which is part of the Great Transfiguration project in Sinai.

Moreover, the government is in discussion with other international companies to operate other facilities at the site, a statement showed.

