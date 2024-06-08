MAKKAH — The Ministry of Tourism has intensified its inspection and monitoring tours of various hospitality facilities, including hotels, serviced apartments, and other accommodations in the Holy Capital of Makkah.



This effort aims to enhance the quality of services provided to pilgrims during this year's Hajj season, under the supervision of Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb.



Since the beginning of this year's Hajj season, the ministry's inspection teams have conducted more than 4,500 tours of hospitality facilities in Makkah. These tours are part of the ministry's active role in serving pilgrims, aiming to provide the best services and facilitate their Hajj rituals in cooperation with relevant government entities.



The ministry said that pilgrims can submit inquiries and comments about the services provided to them through official channels on social media platforms or by contacting the unified call center at 930.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).