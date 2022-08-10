Rotana, a leading hotel management company in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, has announced its foray into the Algerian market with Azure Rotana Resort & Spa.

The resort in Algeria’s port city of Oran is set to open in March 2023.

Located on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, Azure Rotana Resort & Spa is in close proximity to the city's iconic landmarks including Fort Santa Cruz and Place du 1er Novembre. Combining authenticity and contemporary designs, the property will boast 185 spacious rooms and suites including eight sea view ambassador suites.

Guests will enjoy a wide array of food and beverage options from five outlets including a lobby lounge, a shisha terrace, an all-day dining restaurant, a pool bar, and a specialty restaurant.

Guy Hutchinson, President and CEO of Rotana said: “As we continue expanding our footprint in the region, Azure Rotana Resort & Spa represents a key milestone for us as our first hotel in Algeria. North Africa has tremendous potential, and we look forward to further growing our portfolio in the region. Setting new standards in design and hospitality, our new resort will ensure we deliver on our brand promise of “Treasure Time” and make for a great destination holiday for families and visitors to enjoy.”

Furthermore, Azure Rotana Resort & Spa will offer a range of services and amenities including a state-of-the-art spa and treatment rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, and a kid’s club. The grand ballroom will cater for up to 300 people in addition to three fully equipped meeting venues and a business centre to answer any business need.

Ali Saradjia, CEO of Chez Saradjia Group, owning company of Azure Rotana Resort & Spa, added: “Rotana is our partner of choice to help realize our aspirations for the hospitality landscape in Algeria. With their experience in hotel management, we are confident of achieving our project goals that will serve the tourism and hospitality sectors even further. We look forward to providing guests with a memorable experience taking advantage of Azure’s stunning beachfront setting.”

As Rotana continues to expand in the region and diversify its portfolio, Azure Rotana Resort & Spa represents the group’s commitment to development in North Africa and beyond. The soon-to-be-opened resort & spa will make for the perfect option for both business and leisure guests, a Rotana statement said.

