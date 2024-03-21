Luxury hotel brand Delano, which has presence in the US and France, is entering the hospitality market in the UAE through a deal between London-based Ennismore and government-backed Dubai Holding.

Delano Dubai is slated to open its doors later this year on the man-made Bluewaters Island, which used to be the home of the Caesars Palace that recently closed.

The new property will feature 251 rooms, including 84 suites with private pools, F&B outlets and an ocean-front swimming pool, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Dubai Holding and Ennismore had signed a landmark deal in 2023 to introduce the brand to the UAE. It first launched in Miami in 1995 and entered the Parisian scene early last year.

Lifestyle and leisure hospitality firm Ennismore is majority-owned by hotel giant Accor.

Ennismore has also recently entered a long-term partnership with Cain International to expand the brand globally and reopen Delano Miami Beach.

Delano’s entry into the UAE market follows the opening of Banyan Tree Dubai at Bluewaters in 2023.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com