Bahrain-based Kooheji Development has opened its Onyx Rotana Hotel in Bahrain Bay, thus marking a significant milestone for the hotel and real estate development sectors, and adding value to family tourism facilities in the kingdom, reported BNA.

It was inaugurated by Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Deputy Prime Minister, today (July 9) in the presence of senior ministers incluidng Fatima bint Jaffar Al Sairafi, Tourism Minister and Chairperson of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority as well as other key officials and guests.

Shaikh Khalid was welcomed at the hotel by Abdulghaffar Al Kooheji, Chairman of Kooheji Development, and Mohammed Al Kooheji, Chief Operating Officer at Kooheji Development.

Speaking at the opening, the Deputy Prime Minister said the new launch emphasises Bahrain’s status as a preferred tourist destination bolstered by its investment-friendly environment, which offers incentives for high-quality hotel projects that meet global standards.

"This aligns with the goals of the comprehensive developmental process, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and overseen by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister," he stated.

Shaikh Khalid said this status reflects the success of efforts to enhance Bahrain’s tourism appeal through infrastructure development, waterfront enhancements, and services catering to tourists worldwide.

These efforts align with the role of the tourism sector as a key contributor to growth and a high-potential economic sector with a positive impact on the GDP, he added.

He lauded the developer's efforts, highlighting the importance of private sector partnerships in achieving the goals of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

After touring the facility, Shaikh Khalid said the hotel was a significant milestone in the progress of development plans in Bahrain Bay.

The tourism minister pointed out that private sector contributions were crucial for achieving Bahrain’s tourism strategy goals (2022-2026), said the BNA report.

"We welcome the private sector's participation in developing infrastructure, operating tourism facilities, and offering attractive services and products, which contributes to promoting Bahrain as an ideal and comprehensive global destination," stated Al Sairafi.

She also commended Kooheji Development for its role in advancing real estate, tourism, and hospitality, highlighting Onyx Rotana’s unique appeal in enhancing family tourism and waterfront development.

Abdulghaffar Al Kooheji lauded Shaikh Khalid for his support to the private sector and also for the tourism projects that contribute to the national economy.

He pledged to continue pursuing investments that positively impact Bahrain’s real estate and tourism sectors.

