One of the lavish gems in the land of Pharaohs, Rixos Hotels Egypt manifests significant growth and continuous expansion throughout the years with its perfectly curated and luxurious experiences.

In an interview with Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, said “We aim to spread Rixos global luxury concept and to support as well Egypt as a destination by driving more tourists to explore and enjoy this majestic country.”

He stated the brand targets to include other luxuries like additional hotel expansions, the development of residential hotels, more airline partnerships, cruises, and more. “Our goal is to continue creating new concepts and compete with other international standards, not just within the country.” He added.

Currently, Rixos has five hotels in Egypt with 2,500 rooms, but he also mentioned that they will be opening five new hotels with 2,000 rooms this year and 3,000 rooms by next year. Also, they will start hosting concerts that can accommodate 15,000 people featuring renowned superstars worldwide.

He said, “In three years, Rixos will have more than ten hotels in entire Egypt, but the main hub is at Sharm El Sheikh. But I want to highlight more that our goal is that a greater number of people prefer going to Rixos hotels and consider it like the Maldives of Egypt.”

Regarding airline partnerships, he stated, “If you want to develop tourism in the destination, first you need transportation, hence we are working much closer with airlines. Air Cairo is one of our good partners, there are an estimated 32 flight air crafts, and planning to add 20 more.”

In addition, he also mentioned their participation in the Arabian Travel Market, ATM Dubai 2023 wherein they will be having two booths, one internationally-focus and the other local.

Mr. Yildrim ended, “I firmly believe that when something is done in quality, there will be a significant demand. We should guarantee that a trip will uplift the image and reputation of a destination by capturing the hearts of tourists to keep coming back again.”

