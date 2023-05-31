Nikki Beach Global, a luxury lifestyle and hospitality brand, has announced the upcoming openings of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Antigua and Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Baku scheduled for 2025 and Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Muscat in 2024.

The property in Antigua will feature a hotel, residences and beach club –Nikki Beach Antigua – while the location in Baku will include a hotel and residences, the brand’s first standalone resort without a beach club. Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Muscat including a hotel, beach club – Nikki Beach Muscat – and residences.

Developed in partnership with Nardaran Beach Resort LLC, the property in Baku will be located on the coast of the Caspian Sea, a convenient 20 minutes from the city centre and 15 minutes from the airport. The resort will feature six overwater bungalows, 49 beach villas with private pools, and approximately 90 rooms and suites.

The villas will be available both for vacation stays and as residences. The resort will also be home to three signature Nikki Beach restaurants – Café Nikki, Escape, and Soul Lounge – while world class amenities will include two expansive swimming pools, Nikki Spa, and Tone Gym.

“We are excited to welcome Nikki Beach to the market of beautiful Azerbaijan,” shared the management team at Nardaran Beach Resort LLC. “This will be the first Nikki Beach resort in the Central Asian market and we are convinced that our partnership will not only produce one of the finest resorts in the area, but will also deliver a true added value to the entire luxury lifestyle market and the local community alike.”

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Muscat, which is situated on Yiti Bay just 30 minutes from the Muscat airport, will also feature 115 rooms, 25 suites, and 30 villas with private pools, as well as a beach club, residences, Café Nikki, Escape, Soul Lounge, three swimming pools, a pool bar, Nikki Spa, Tone Gym, and a marina. As a top mega yacht destination, the location will appeal highly to the yachting community. The property is being developed in partnership with Omran Group.

CEO of Omran Group, Hashil bin Obaid al Mahrouqi, said: “A key objective of the Omran Group is to develop unique and long-term tourism destinations that build lasting relationships between visitors and the Sultanate of Oman while helping the country to achieve economic growth and strengthen its position as a global tourist destination. An excellent example of this is the Yiti Integrated Tourism Development. The opening of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Muscat marks a significant milestone in the project’s development. It is a resort that pays homage to the country’s rich and intriguing culture and the location’s picturesque beauty with luxe modernity.”

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Antigua is currently under development in partnership with White Sand Development Ltd. Further details about the project will be available in the coming months.

“We are extremely proud to continue our successful global expansion through this exciting pipeline of new hotels and resorts,” said Alexander Schneider, President of the Nikki Beach Global Hotels & Resorts Division.

“Our vision of focusing on ‘tomorrow's destinations’ in order to provide our well-traveled target group with truly new experiences is fully reflected in this collection. We continuously seek to create innovative concepts that bring our impressive lifestyle approach to life in new and emerging travel markets. These locations offer incredibly unique regional culture that we’re excited to intertwine with the Nikki Beach ‘Celebration of Life’ experience and barefoot luxury aesthetic. ”

Since its inception in 1998, Nikki Beach Global has grown into a multifaceted hospitality company with 11 beach clubs and 5 hotels and resorts worldwide. In recent years, the brand has put a focus on expanding the Hotels & Resorts division which currently operates resorts in Koh Samui, Thailand; Porto Heli, Greece; Dubai, UAE; Santorini, Greece and Montenegro, Tivat.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).