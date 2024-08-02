In a relatively short span of time, Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat has established itself as a premier destination in Muscat, seamlessly blending Swiss hospitality with the renowned Omani charm. Catering to business travellers, families, and leisure guests alike, the hotel offers something unique for everyone.

The hotel’s journey began on 1st January 2024 with a focus on unveiling its essential amenities. Amoun, the all-day dining restaurant, quickly became a local favourite, with a diverse menu that caters to a wide range of palates: from slow-roasted meats and wood-fired pizzas to an extensive cheese selection.

The hotel’s meeting and event spaces have also proven popular, accommodating a variety of various corporate and social gatherings as well as wedding celebrations. The Al Falaj Ballroom is perfect for hosting big functions, with a capacity of up to 400 people. This 630 square-metre pillar-free space comes equipped with a unique video wall, ensuring every guest gets a clear view of the event.

Perfectly complementing these offerings, the hotel provides a range of accommodation options. The hotel features 282 contemporary and spacious rooms and suites designed to provide optimal comfort for both short and long-term guests, with premium amenities available across all accommodations. For those seeking extended stays, the 58 hotel apartments offer fully serviced living spaces with access to all hotel facilities. These residences with their indulgent amenities offer guests an ideal living space in the heart of Muscat.

To enhance the guest experience, Mövenpick unveiled Dates & Co, a unique coffee lounge celebrating the rich flavours of dates. This charming venue invites guests to savour delectable pastries, decadent desserts, and, of course, Mövenpick’s signature coffee.

Guests with a sweet tooth and a flair for theatrical dining can indulge in the daily Chocolate Hour, a signature Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts tradition. Guests can treat themselves to a delightful array of chocolate creations and enjoy live demonstrations right in the hotel lobby.

Wellness and rejuvenation are cornerstones of the Mövenpick experience. The subsequent opening of NOVE Spa elevated the hotel's offerings, providing a sanctuary of relaxation with a range of refreshing treatments. The spa's luxurious treatments, coupled with the hotel's fitness centre and rooftop infinity pool, create a holistic wellness experience.

The hotel’s culinary offerings reached new heights with the opening of Butcher House. This unique steakhouse made a dramatic entrance on Earth Hour, a global initiative to raise awareness about climate change. The restaurant's commitment to sustainability was evident from the outset, with a menu featuring locally sourced ingredients and a focus on reducing environmental impact. The evening’s highlight was an unforgettable culinary experience, marked by a candlelit dinner and culminating in a breathtaking dessert presentation, showcasing the restaurant’s flair for dramatic dining.

The hotel's commitment to the community was evident during the Holy month of Ramadan when it hosted successful Iftar events and initiatives, adding further momentum to Mövenpick's rise as an integral part of the local fabric.

As Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat continues to evolve, guests can anticipate even more exciting developments. The recent launch of The Watchtower, a vibrant rooftop bar, allows guests to take in breathtaking views of the city enveloped in a vibrant atmosphere. The soon-to-be-launched Executive Lounge, designed for discerning travellers, will provide exclusive amenities and personalised service.

With its exceptional accommodations, world-class dining, and unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction, Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat has solidified its position as a leading hospitality destination in the heart of Muscat.