Muscat – Revenues of 3- to 5-star hotels in Oman increased 8.6% in the first half of 2024 to RO119.49mn compared to RO110mn in the same period of 2023, according to National Centre for Statistics and Information.

This revenue growth is attributed to a 10.7% increase in the total number of hotel guests, totalling 1,045,226 at the end of June 2024, compared to 944,268 in the same period of 2023. Occupancy rate also grew 2.7%.

The data indicated a 7.4% increase in Omani guests, reaching 363,240. Guests from Gulf countries increased 3% to 75,066, while other Arab guests increased 11% to 49,040. The number of European guests saw a significant increase of 19.2% to 298,247.

Guests from the Americas totalled 32,090, while those from the African continent increased 0.8% to 5,528. Asian guests increased 12.6% to 159,187, and there were 15,619 guests from Oceania.

Oman’s tourism sector has experienced notable growth with a 13% increase in visitor numbers in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

