Muscat: Revenues of hotels with a classification of (3-5) stars in the Sultanate of Oman increased by 6.2 percent by the end of December 2024 to reach OMR243, 356,000, compared to OMR229, 256,000 by the end of December 2023.

Statistics issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information attributed this increase to a 3.6 percent increase in the total number of hotel guests, recording about 2,145,579 guests by the end of December 2024, compared to 2,071,169 guests at the end of December 2023, while the occupancy rate recorded a growth of 2.1 percent.

Statistics showed an increase in the number of Omani guests by 4.5 percent, reaching 804,291 guests, while the number of Gulf guests reached 198,535.

The number of other Arab guests reached 103,034, an increase of 10.3 percent, while the number of European guests increased by 4.3 percent to reach 539,470. The number of guests from the Americas reached 61,751, an increase of 6.9 percent, while the number of guests from the African continent reached 12,742, an increase of 9.2 percent.

The number of Asian guests increased by 4.7 percent to reach 311,150, and from Oceania 33,052 guests came, recording a decrease of 26.1 percent.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).