Omran Group, Oman's leading entity for tourism development, has unveiled the design of its strategic project, ClubMed Musandam Resort, in the sultanate.

The first ClubMed branded resort in the Middle East, it offers a unique and holistic hospitality experience in Oman's most beautiful natural destinations.

The design was revealed at the IHIF Berlin Forum, one of the world's leading hospitality investment forums, to highlight quality projects aimed at developing Oman's tourism sector, said Omran in a statement.

The premium resort will provide a one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive hospitality experience in a beautiful natural settings in the sultanate, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).