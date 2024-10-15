Mercure, a locally-inspired brand from Accor, has announced its debut in Oman with the soft opening of Mercure Muscat. The hotel captures the essence of local exploration and authentic Omani hospitality.

Strategically located just 15 minutes from Muscat International Airport, it offers easy access to commercial hubs and government offices, catering to both business and leisure travellers.

Featuring 186 rooms and suites, the hotel combines elegance and simplicity, complete with panoramic views of the city, mountains, and sea.

With calligraphy adorning all guest rooms and captivating urban art on the building’s exterior, these creative elements showcase the artistic traditions of Oman, making the property a standout in Mercure's portfolio, a statement said.

It features a range of top-tier facilities, including an inviting outdoor swimming pool on the seventh floor, complete with a Jacuzzi – a perfect retreat for relaxation. The hotel also features a state-of-the-art health club and a tranquil spa offering tailored treatments.

For business and special events, Mercure Muscat is equipped with versatile meeting and event spaces, accommodating up to 450 guests.

The ballroom, one of the largest in the city, is pillarless and offers private access, making it an ideal choice for weddings and other large gatherings. In addition, the hotel provides three meeting rooms and boardrooms for smaller events and business needs.

Mercure Muscat offers guests an authentic culinary experience rooted in Omani culture through the brand's ‘Discover Local’ programme. Dining options including “The Valley” an all-day dining restaurant, “M Café” a cozy lobby café, a pool bar, and “Yum Yum” a specialty Asian Fusion restaurant.

The hotel's menu features a mix of regional specialties and international favourites, all made with locally sourced, seasonal, and healthy ingredients.

Ismail Ibrahim, General Manager of Mercure Muscat, said: “Food and beverage are key to immersing guests in the essence of a destination.

“At Mercure Muscat, we take pride in offering a dining experience that not only showcases authentic Omani flavors but also caters to a diverse range of tastes, ensuring that every guest feels connected to the local culture.

“Through our ‘Discover Local’ programme, we invite guests to explore the region’s rich culinary heritage, creating experiences that are both memorable and meaningful.”

Highlighting the hotel's unique features, he said: “From the moment guests step into our property, they will feel the spirit of the neighbourhood through the design, where local elements have been thoughtfully integrated to craft a truly authentic stay.

“Beyond that, we ensure a restful and comfortable experience, offering premium sleep experience and high-quality branded amenities made with natural, sustainably sourced ingredients, reflecting our commitment to both guest well-being and sustainability.”

Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor, said: “We are proud to welcome Mercure Muscat to our growing portfolio in Oman and the region.

“With this debut, we are not only expanding our presence in Oman but also reinforcing our commitment to providing experiences rooted in local culture, that connect travellers with Oman’s rich heritage and showcases the warmth and hospitality of its people."

Mercure Muscat is owned by Castle Tourism Hotel Management LLC and marks the first Mercure branded hotel in the capital.

Mercure celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2023, and has recently reached a historic milestone with the opening of its 1,000th hotel. With over 200 additional hotels under development, Mercure continues to expand at pace, delivering high-quality standards infused with a deep sense of locality. – TradeArabia News Service

