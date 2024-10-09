Muscat – H H Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, presided over the official opening of the St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort. The luxury establishment boasts 250 hotel rooms, suites, and residential units, along with a range of premium facilities.

The new resort is expected to play a significant role in bolstering Oman’s tourism and hospitality sectors, in line with the nation’s ambitions to enhance its appeal as a premier travel destination. With the launch of this high-end property, Oman continues to attract global visitors and further diversify its economy through tourism growth.

