Nikki Beach Global, a luxury hospitality brand, has announced the opening of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Muscat, which will feature an adjacent beach club – Nikki Beach Muscat – as well as residences in partnership with Omran Group.

The luxury hotel – which has already been voted “Best New Hotel Construction and Design Oman” and “Best New Hotel Construction and Design Arabia” at the International Property Awards – is slated to open in fall 2023. The beach club will launch simultaneously with the residences opening shortly after.

Situated on Yiti Bay just 30 minutes from the Muscat airport, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Muscat will feature 115 rooms, 25 suites, and 30 villas with private pools. On-site dining concepts and facilities will include the beach club, three signature Nikki Beach restaurants (Café Nikki, Escape, Soul Lounge), three swimming pools, a pool bar, Nikki Spa, Tone Gym, and a marina. As a top mega yacht destination, the location will appeal highly to the yachting community.

“We are extremely proud and thankful for our Partnership with OMRAN Group, as we share a strong long-term vision for the Sultanate of Oman,” said Alexander Schneider, President of the Global Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts division.

“The opening of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Muscat will elevate our resort experience to a new level. The project combines the cultural and ethical pillars of Oman with the best of the Nikki Beach Global brand in an authentic and meaningful manner. The property will introduce a new customer experience that goes beyond the norm of luxury hospitality and further elevates the entire market, and we look forward to amplifying the natural attraction of Yiti to bring forth a new cultural highlight for the region.”

CEO of OMRAN Group, Hashil bin Obaid al Mahrouqi, said: “A key objective of the OMRAN Group is to develop unique and long-term tourism destinations that build lasting relationships between visitors and the Sultanate of Oman while helping the country to achieve economic growth and strengthen its position as a global tourist destination. An excellent example of this is the Yiti Integrated Tourism Development. The opening of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Muscat marks a significant milestone in the project’s development. It is a resort that pays homage to the country’s rich and intriguing culture and the location’s picturesque beauty with luxe modernity.”

The brand’s six signature elements – music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art – will be seamlessly intertwined throughout the property to create the atmosphere that Nikki Beach has become known for. While the venue will align with the core Nikki Beach aesthetic, the brand remains a cutting-edge operator that seeks to create innovative concepts that leverage cultural elements from each destination where Nikki Beach properties are located. The venue is being built with full consideration for local and sustainable resources where possible.

Since its inception in 1998, Nikki Beach Global has grown into a multifaceted hospitality company with 11 beach clubs and 5 hotels and resorts worldwide. The hotel division continues to gain rapid momentum in conceptualizing, developing, and operating exclusive properties in prime beachfront and urban locations with a number of additional openings in the pipeline.

