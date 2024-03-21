NEOM, the developer of Saudi futuristic city, has unveiled Treyam - a premier resort positioned where the spectacular desert landscape meets the sea.

Strategically located across the opening of one of the most beautiful, azure lagoons at the southern end of the Gulf of Aqaba, Treyam stands as a luxury gateway inviting guests to experiment with active lifestyles.

Unveiling the premium project, the NEOM Board said its striking bridge-like architecture connects the northern and southern shores, hosting a 250-room luxury resort.

The innovative façade of the bridge creates a sunset-like illusion from a distance. Its upper and lower floors offer panoramic views of the tidal lagoon below and vast skies above, merging into the landscape whilst maintaining the natural integrity of the shoreline.

Boasting an audacious design with minimal land intervention, Treyam offers guests an elevated haven in which to unwind, re-energise and enjoy majestic natural surroundings. The resort is the latest addition to NEOM, the evolving regional development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia.

The visual splendor of Treyam extends further, with a 450-m-long rooftop infinity pool. From this elevated vantage point 36m above sealevel, guests are treated to an awe-inspiring experience, seemingly floating, with a breathtaking panoramic view of the lagoon, the vibrant corals and the tranquil, uninterrupted waters extending to the horizon.

Treyam is designed for adventure and endeavour. The resort boasts a variety of exhilarating pursuits, such as sailing, diving and other water sports, along a range of exciting land-based activities, said senior board members.

"Guests will also enjoy extensive technology-enhanced health and wellness offerings and fitness amenities, alongside luxury spa treatments accompanied by a selection of epicurean cuisines and fine dining options," they stated.

Treyam's fusion of futuristic architecture with the region's natural beauty delivers an unparalleled visitor experience, just a short distance from THE LINE. Its meticulous design comprehensively establishes a new benchmark for luxurious and sustainable resort escapism.

Aligned with NEOM's unwavering commitment to conservation and innovation, Treyam gracefully integrates into its coastal ecosystem, they added.

Its unveiling follows the recent announcements of sustainable tourism initiatives across the Gulf of Aqaba, namely Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, Aquellum, Zardun, Xaynor, Elanan and Gidori, which symbolize this commitment and collectively champion preservation and innovation in this vibrant region.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).