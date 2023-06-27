Egypt - Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Eissa has inaugurated the commercial area in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC).

Maxim Hospitality declared the long-awaited commencement of the commercial area at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, NMEC Mall.

The commercial area includes 12 shops with various sizes to sell luxury Egyptian products – including accessories and ornaments, arabesque artifacts, sweets, textiles, and children’s toys, alongside a shop selling products by the Konouz Egypt Replica Treasures showcasing the esteemed products of the Treasures Company and the first Factory of Antique Reproductions.

Serving as the pioneering force in Egypt and the Middle East, Konouz presents a magnificent collection of meticulously crafted 100% made in Egypt replicated copies that stand indistinguishable from the original and every individual piece is accompanied by a distinguished certificate of authentication that is sealed with the utmost care by the esteemed Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Step into the realm of luxurious Egyptian products, where Creative Egypt, an esteemed trademark for Egyptian handicrafts, born from a national initiative fostered by the Industrial Modernization Center (IMC) under the guidance of the Minister of Trade and Industry.

The remarkable mall is meticulously crafted to offer its visitors a captivating and all-encompassing journey into the depths of the ancient Egyptian civilization, through interactive showcases and exhibits.

The retails in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization’s mall include “Golden Pharaohs” which has all kinds of gifts and ancient Egyptian crafts, the allure of “GMJ” accessories, the elegance of “Arabesque” ornaments, and the nourishing essence of “Nefatari” Egyptian organic skincare products, a leading manufacturer of natural body care treasures in Egypt and the Middle East. Every item is lovingly crafted by hand, proudly representing Egypt’s heritage.

NMEC visitors can also explore the fashion realm with “Abydos” clothing, uncover the timeless charm of “BES” artifacts, indulge in the sweetness of “Happiness Maker” which has all kinds of food and beverages, and revel in the texture of “NIT” textiles. The little ones will be delighted by the enchanting “Fluffy Bear” which produces educational games; such as puzzles and board games and recently, the company’s special and distinctive designs have been converted into many accessories and stationery items such as notebooks, to-do lists, coasters, laptop sleeves, tote bags, and many others. For delectable treats and refreshing beverages, head to the enticing F&B stores “Abu Auf” and “Brioche Dorée.”

Nestled within the mall lies the enchanting “Kemet” store, an extraordinary realm designed exclusively for children. It serves as a captivating space where young minds can embark on an immersive journey into the wondrous art of weaving and crafting ornaments from the majestic ancient Egyptian era. Through engaging in hands-on activities, both entertaining and educational, children have the opportunity to delve into the realm of ancient Egypt’s creative legacy.

National Museum of Egyptian Civilization’s mall stands as the ultimate embodiment of heritage intertwining with civilization, a sacred haven committed to safeguarding and celebrating the profound richness and diversity of Egypt’s cultural legacy.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).