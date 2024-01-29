Leading property developer Kleindienst Group has announced that its flagship project - The Heart of Europe - has partnered with IHG Hotels & Resorts, for the opening of the Côte d’Azur Monaco, a 198-room voco-branded hotel located within its luxury island destination on the World Islands Dubai, just 6km off the shores of Dubai.

The new property will operate under the globally acclaimed voco brand, as ‘voco Monaco Dubai,’ stated the developer.

This appointment complements The Heart of Europe’s ethos, which aligns with The World Island’s vision to bring the world together, showcasing the best from across the globe in design, development, innovation and energy efficiency, it stated.

Starting in Q1, the French Riviera-inspired hotel will continue to deliver a blend of premium comfort and distinctive charm to every stay.

A stylish destination with a private stretch of pristine, French Riviera-inspired coastal bliss, ‘voco Monaco Dubai’ at The Heart of Europe will also be home to conceptual dining experiences, such as ‘La Rive,’ a magnificent beachfront seafood restaurant, and the unique La Brasserie on Raining Street, said

Kleindienst in its statement.

Hosting entertainment concepts and music artists of multidisciplinary, international and local talent, ‘voco Monaco Dubai’ will progress its status as a premium entertainment destination and the first adults-only five-star party hotel on an island in Dubai, with eight suites, five party suites and four suites with private pools, pledging an unrivalled party atmosphere, it added.

On the new venture, Group Founder and Chairman Josef Kleindienst said: "It is an honour to once again partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring the voco brand to The Heart of Europe Island. We are confident the hotel will continue to stand as a testament to the seamless blend of global excellence, exclusive entertainment experiences and the unique charm of The World Islands Dubai."

"We extend a warm welcome to travellers worldwide to experience an exceptional stay, promising an immersive experience that combines upscale comfort, the allure of The Heart of Europe, and the renowned premium Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel new identity: soon to be voco Monaco Dubai," he noted.

Recognised for its elevated guest experience, unique identity, and hosted service approach, voco hotels effortlessly merges the appeal of an individual hotel with the reliability of a global brand. The brand has a reputation for enabling property owners to enhance guest experience and optimise performance by utilising IHG Hotels & Resorts’ robust systems.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director – India, Middle East and Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "It is an exciting time for us as we partner once again with The Heart of Europe, marking a significant milestone in IHG’s dedication to curating extraordinary hospitality experiences for guests and maximising returns for our owners."

"The transformation of the hotel into a voco-branded property reflects our commitment to delivering True Hospitality for our guests across key tourism destinations in the region. Nestled within the captivating The World Islands Dubai in The Heart of Europe project, the converted voco hotel is poised to redefine premium and set new benchmarks in the Middle Eastern hospitality," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

