Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts has announced the seasonal reopening of its exceptional Mediterranean hotels, Jumeirah Port Sóller Hotel & Spa and Capri Palace Jumeirah.

Delivering unforgettable guest experiences in stylish and contemporary spaces, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ luxurious Mediterranean properties provide the perfect sun-drenched escape.

Jumeirah Port Sóller Hotel & Spa

Located between the Unesco listed Tramuntana Mountains and the Mediterranean Sea, Jumeirah Port Sóller Hotel & Spa is a clifftop retreat offering panoramic views in a unique setting.

Reopening for the 2024 season on March 18, the hotel sets the standard of understated luxury in Mallorca with impeccable service, unparalleled dining experiences and chic interiors.

While all suites and rooms enjoy panoramic views of the unspoiled northwest coast of Mallorca, new for 2024 is an upgrade of the hotel inventory with expanded grand terraces for 13 of the junior suites. Guests can now enjoy extended glass front balconies ranging from 15-22 sq m, which offer expansive Mediterranean Sea Views and private Ethimo sun loungers, strengthening the luxury offering.

Further enriching the guest experience, the hotel has launched a collaboration with the iconic Gerhardt Braun Gallery in Mallorca to host the works of internationally renowned local artist Francesca Marti throughout the lobby.

Guests will also have access to exclusive private tours of the Gerhardt Braun Gallery organised through the hotel’s concierge. Throughout the season there will be ongoing partnerships with local artists Lolo Garner and Guillem Angel to create sculptures that eventually adorn communal hotel spaces. The property will also showcase a collection of works by Dutch painter Carla Raads, inspired by the Mallorcan sunsets.

With a range of dining experiences available, guests can discover fresh seasonal produce at Cap Roig, savour Nikkei inspired Japanese and Peruvian delicacies at Sunset Lounge, explore the gastronomic wonders of the Balearic Islands at Es Fanels or enjoy locally sourced ingredients at the Sa Talaia Pool Bar.

Guests can unwind in the hotel’s Talise Spa, a wellness haven designed to promote total relaxation, with facilities including a hydrotherapy pool and thermal area, with a sauna and Hammam suite. Offering an array of rejuvenating rituals in serene surroundings, the spa uses Sodashi products which champion local ingredients including citrus, almond and olives.

Rates start from €590 per night for a Superior Room during low season and €1,100 during peak season.

Capri Palace Jumeirah

Located in the heart of Anacapri, the most authentic, exclusive and unspoiled part of the island, Capri Palace Jumeirah seamlessly blends contemporary art and design with the natural beauty of the Italian Riviera.

Reopening to guests on April 25, the hotel is an embodiment of the Italian Dolce Vita, with traditional palazzo architecture, mixed with contemporary spaces and light and airy interiors.

From elegant Capritouch rooms with exquisite Loro Piana fabrics, to art-inspired suites - design is at the forefront of the hotel. For the 2024 season, guests will once again get an opportunity to explore The White Museum, a private collection of contemporary works showcased throughout the property. To further cement its positioning as a leading art destination, the hotel has announced the continuation of the partnership with international contemporary art gallery, Galleria Continua, which will bring the property alive with a range of evocative works.

The hotel will also see the return of the iconic collaboration with French fashion house Dior at Il Riccio. Transformed into a fashion sanctuary, Il Riccio beach club will be dressed in signature Dior touchpoints and accompanied by the pop-up boutique showcasing the brands timeless capsule collection, Dioriviera.

Home to the most varied gastronomic experiences on the island, Capri Palace Jumeirah features the island’s only two-Michelin starred restaurant, L'Olivo, as well as the celebrity hotspot Il Riccio Restaurant & Beach Club. The hotel recently opened Zuma Capri, which invites guest to discover the brands signature menu in addition to an array of exclusive dishes inspired by the famed fragrant Capri lemons.

For guests looking for the ultimate wellness escape, the Capri Medical Spa is one of Europe’s most highly regarded health and beauty centres, specialising in personalised holistic and medical programmes. The spa is renowned for the iconic Leg School treatment, known throughout the world for its excellence in the prevention and cure of cellulite, water retention and all vascular concerns in the lower limbs.

Rates start from €770 per night for a Classic Room during low season, and €1,130 during peak season.

