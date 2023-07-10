Saudi Arabia - Leading architecture, interior design, and landscaping firm iMaker Group, has announced that work is nearing completion on its latest project - An opulent palace for a VIP client located in the prestigious Hittin neighbourhood of Saudi capital Riyadh.

With a reputation for delivering exclusive design solutions throughout the GCC region, iMaker's latest creation is poised to become another work of art in their already impressive portfolio, said the company in a statement.

The Palace, a testament to iMaker's dedication to sophistication and innovation, showcases an exquisite Asian contemporary style for its facade, exuding elegance and timeless charm.

The captivating Asian and zen gardens, in vogue with modern trends, have been meticulously integrated into the landscape, accentuated by awe-inspiring sculptures and Asian-style frames, invoking a serene ambience throughout the property.

At the heart of the estate lies an Asian-style gazebo, resplendent with luxurious seating arrangements, offering an idyllic retreat for moments of tranquillity and contemplation, said the statement.

iMaker's ingenious design has overcome the challenge of creating a harmonious indoor-outdoor flow, smoothly blending the boundaries between the two realms.

A captivating buffer zone, cooled by an outdoor AC system, greets visitors as they step outside with a stunning dining area, sitting area, and a large flat-screen TV, ensuring a smooth transition from the refreshing indoor space to the allure of the outdoors, it stated.

"An architectural marvel, the upcoming project spans across four levels, comprising a basement, ground floor, first floor, and second floor, and includes nine bedrooms with seven walk-in closets, nine living areas, six dining areas, six kitchens, nine washrooms, a cinema room, fitness gym, beauty salon and spa area," said a company spokesman.

In addition to this, it has a large indoor swimming pool, eight car basement parking, he revealed.

Boasting only the highest quality amenities in each room, the spokesman said it was the epitome of high class living.

Through this Saudi project, the top architecture firm, which is renowned for its luxury lifestyle and bespoke design, aims to create sumptuous spaces that seamlessly merge indoor and outdoor environments, elevating the concept of luxury living to unprecedented heights, he noted.

Throughout the entirety of the palace, iMaker has masterfully merged the realms of architecture and nature.

The meticulously landscaped gardens envelop the property, with trees and shrubs adorning walls and fences, enabling a picturesque view from within, he explained.

Notably, the palace features an abundance of majestic palm trees, towering to create a tropical atmosphere while providing ample shade and maintaining a refreshingly cool environment.

Every aspect of the landscape design serves to underscore the notion of a living building, where the interplay between architecture and nature is both captivating and organic.

As iMaker nears the completion of this architectural masterpiece, anticipation and excitement build, offering a glimpse into the unparalleled luxury that awaits within the walls of this incredible palace, said the spokesman.

"The harmonious blend of Asian contemporary design, captivating gardens, and the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces demonstrates iMaker's unwavering commitment to creating extraordinary spaces that transcend the conventional," he added.

