Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of its premium property, Waldorf Astoria Kuwait, a refined haven blending timeless elegance with modern sensibility and sincere service, situated in the heart of the capital city.

Waldorf Astoria Kuwait is owned by Mabanee, a leading real estate developer known for its modern vision and excellence in innovation projects. The property joins two Hilton properties currently operating in Kuwait - Hilton Kuwait Resort and Hilton Garden Inn Kuwait.

As one of Hilton’s iconic luxury hotel brands, Waldorf Astoria is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct hotel brands.

The property boasts 200 contemporary deluxe rooms and suites with panoramic views of the vibrant city skyline and guests will get to enjoy a transformative journey of the senses, from exquisite dining venues and beautiful event spaces to the awe-inspiring Waldorf Astoria Spa, said the statement from Hilton.

Connected to The Avenues, the country’s largest retail, entertainment, and luxury lifestyle destination, and just 11km and a 15-minute drive from Kuwait International Airport, the property’s prime location offers guests convenient access to beloved local attractions such as the Kuwait Opera House, Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre and the Grand Mosque

"We are very excited to be expanding our portfolio in Kuwait to include the iconic Waldorf Astoria, which brings an elevated luxury guest experience to the country," said Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, the President for Hilton (Middle East, Africa and Türkiye).

"Waldorf Astoria Kuwait is Hilton’s third property in the country and brings a trusted brand to a community of discerning travellers who expect the highest levels of service," stated Sleiffer.

"We look forward to welcoming guests to this outstanding property, which will no doubt be one of Kuwait’s most prestigious landmarks," he added.

From artistic masterpieces inspired by the legacy of Kuwait, plush fabrics, marble accents and an opulent colour selection of champagne, gold and silver, to the stunning sculptural staircase that serves as the lobby centrepiece, each design element is meticulously curated to convey a strong sense of arrival while also providing the comfort of a private home, stated the hospitality giant.

In tune with the Waldorf Astoria legacy of food and beverage excellence, the Kuwait property offers a diverse range of dining options - from fine dining and romantic cabana dinners to poolside refreshments.

Opening this autumn, Roka, the award-winning Japanese robatayaki restaurant, brings the finest dining experience to Waldorf Astoria Kuwait. This modern Japanese cuisine concept originates from Japan’s northern coastal waters where the fishermen would cook fish on boats with different charcoals and share the food with one another using their oars.

The property’s signature restaurant, AVA, delivers a tasteful and ambient experience with authentic Mediterranean flair, featuring the freshest seasonal ingredients. Inspired by a relaxed coastal lifestyle, the dishes at AVA are light and fresh, showcasing the best cuisine from across the French Riviera, the south of Italy, and the Greek islands.

The Parisian-influenced Peacock Alley is an ideal venue for both sophisticated and informal gatherings where guests can enjoy specialty coffees and fresh meals, indulge in chocolates and macaroons, or delight in Waldorf Astoria’s signature Afternoon Tea.

"We see the hotel stay as an opportunity to connect deeply with a destination and its people. And the team that brings the Waldorf Astoria Kuwait experience to life exemplifies this sentiment beautifully, poised to be the centerpiece of luxury hospitality in the market and welcoming travelers into a diverse, culturally significant location," remarked Dino Michael, the senior vice president and global head, Luxury Brands, Hilton.

"As Waldorf Astoria continues to grow in dynamic markets around the world, we welcome new and loyal travelers to experience the legendary appeal of our iconic brand," he added.

